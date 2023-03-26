Russian troops destroy Ukraine’s Akatsiya howitzer in Kherson Region

GENICH, March 26. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer of the Ukrainian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region on Sunday night, an officer from regional emergency services told TASS.

"At night, a 2C3 Akatsiya howitzer with ammunition was destroyed near the settlement of Tyaginka, and five Ukrainian army servicemen were killed," the source said.

On Saturday, Russian artillerymen destroyed a 120mm mortar with ammunition and the crew near the settlement of Sadovoye on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region.