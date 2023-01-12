Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer has delivered a new batch of upgraded T-90M Proryv main battle tanks to Russian troops, the enterprise announced on Thursday.

"Uralvagonzavod (part of UVZ Group within the state corporation Rostec) has successfully fulfilled its next contract for the delivery of T-90M Proryv tanks. The armor batch has already been sent to the Defense Ministry of Russia," the statement reads.

The assembly lines in Nizhny Tagil are operating round the clock to roll out the tanks, it stressed.

The tanks feature a new turret, next-generation reactive armor, a new cannon, advanced communications and a more powerful engine, the enterprise’s press office quoted Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying.

"They are outfitted with advanced equipment that helps the tank crew effectively strike targets. UVZ has fulfilled the defense procurement plan on time," Manturov said.

T-90M tank

The T-90M Proryv is the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

The tank has received a fundamentally new turret differing from the serial-produced combat module and a more powerful 1,130 hp engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a 125mm tank cannon that can fire new powerful munitions and also missiles capable of wiping out enemy tanks from a range of 5 km.

The new multichannel sight enables the tank to employ its armaments at any time of the day or night. In addition, the option of exchanging data with other combat vehicles in real time has been one of the upgraded tank’s major advantages. The T-90M’s armor has anti-slip coating similar to that installed on the breakthrough T-14 Armata main battle tank.