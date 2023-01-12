Russia’s top-notch Chukavin marksman rifle outshines all previous models — gunmaker

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art Chukavin sniper rifle outshines all similar weapons accepted for service in Russian troops, the Kalashnikov gunmaker announced on Thursday.

"In the segment of assimilating new military and civilian output and arranging serial production, the Kalashnikov Group produced the first batch of the 7.62x54mm Chukavin sniper rifle (SVCh). This item fully complies with the Defense Ministry’s specifications and outshines weapons earlier accepted for service by the Defense Ministry and other security and law-enforcement agencies by its performance characteristics," the defense firm said.

The Chukavin is a semi-automatic marksman rifle chambered for the 7.62x54 mm and 7.62x51mm (.308 Win) cartridges. The 7.62x54mm version is compatible with magazines of the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which it is intended to replace.