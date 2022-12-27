Two Uragan rockets intercepted by Russian air defense systems in past day

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted two Uragan and three HARM rockets during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"During the day, Russian air defense systems intercepted two Uragan rockets nears the settlements of Kostogryzovo in the Kherson Region and three US-made HARM anti-radar rockets near the city of Debaltsevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

Apart from that, according to Konashenkov, three Ukrainian drones were downed near the settlements of Olginka, Guselskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Peremozhinye in the Zaporozhye Region.