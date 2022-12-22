Russian, Chinese warships kick off Joint Sea 2022 naval maneuvers

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Naval groups of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy met in the waters of the East China Sea to commence the Joint Sea 2022 naval maneuvers, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov commanding the drills on Russia’s behalf and PLA [China’s People’s Liberation Army] Eastern Theater Command Deputy Navy Commander Rear Admiral Wang Yu welcomed each other via radio communications and agreed upon the plans of joint work. Following this, the warships set course for the area of the drills," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian naval group was headed by the Pacific Fleet flagship, Order of Nakhimov Guards missile cruiser Varyag while the Chinese taskforce was led by the destroyer Jinan, the ministry said.

Naval sailors from both countries practiced joint tactical maneuvering and conducted a communications exercise. Also, Russian deck-based Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters conducted flights over the East China Sea, it said.

The Russian warships participating in the Joint Sea 2022 exercise include the Pacific Fleet flagship, Order of Nakhimov Guards missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Sovershenny.

The Chinese naval taskforce is represented by the destroyers Jinan and Baotou, the frigates Binzhou and Yancheng, a comprehensive supply ship and a diesel submarine.

The Joint Sea 2022 Russia-China naval maneuvers are running in the East China Sea on December 21 - 27. The naval maneuvers envisage joint missile and artillery firings on aerial targets, artillery fire on naval targets and joint anti-submarine operations with the practical use of weapons.