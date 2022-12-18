Turkish side spurns patrol duties in Syria again under pretext of bad weather again

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Turkish side has again refused from taking part in a joint patrolling mission with the Russian military in Syria under the pretext of bad weather, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"The Turkish side has again refused to take part in a joint patrolling mission under the pretext of unfavorable weather conditions," he said.

Turkey refused to take part in joint patrolling missions several times during this week, also under the pretext of bad weather.

Yegorov also said that three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: two in the Idlib governorate, and one in the Aleppo governorate.