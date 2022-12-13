SCO to hold Peace Mission counter-terror drills in Urals next year — military command

YEKATERINBURG, December 13. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will hold the Peace Mission 2023 counter-terror drills at a training ground of Russia’s Central Military District in the Chelyabinsk Region in the Urals in August next year, the District’s press office announced on Tuesday.

"Military delegations from Belarus, Iran, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have already arrived in Yekaterinburg for the first round of staff negotiations on preparing and holding the Peace Mission 2023 joint military counter-terror command and staff exercise of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that will take place at a practice range of the Central Military district in the Chelyabinsk Region in August next year," the statement reads.

The staff negotiations with the military delegations began on Tuesday at the officers’ club of the Central Military District in Yekaterinburg and will be concluded on December 16. During the negotiations, they will discuss the issues of comprehensive logistics support and interoperability, and also the structure of the participating troops and capabilities from each member state, the press office said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier announced that the SCO’s Peace Mission 2023 drills would take place in Russia next year.