MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The casualties of the Ukrainian army surpassed 110 people as a result of Russia’s attacks on the Nikolayev and Krivoy Rog direction in one day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday, adding that the Ukrainian forces also lost 13 military equipment units.

