Su-34 crews carry out surgical strikes on enemy’s ground targets

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The crews of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft are using high-precision Kh-29 air-to-surface missiles to strike targets from a distance of up to 30 kilometers during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, according to a video published on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The crews are carrying out missions to strike the adversary’s ground targets and air defense systems. These high-precision weapons make it possible to fulfill combat tasks using various targeting systems from great distances. Currently, a Kh-29T missile is being presented. The last task it implemented was the strike on a stronghold located in the woods," a deputy commander of an air squadron said.

In order to use the Kh-29 missiles, navigators have to undergo special training. "We target [it], then, once a link is established, the missile’s warhead acquires a target from a distance of, say, 20-30 kilometers. After that, it flies directly to the target. Usually, we work on such ground targets as hangars and concentrations of manpower in a certain location. In order to use this missile, the crew has to go through special training," a Su-34 navigator said.

The Kh-29 air-to-surface missile is designated for strikes on visible, but hard-to-hit terrain and water surface targets, such as reinforced concrete structures, bridges, concrete airstrips, vessels with a tonnage of up to 10,000 tonnes and submarines in an above-water position. It is outfitted with a passive television self-homing "eye" which transmits an image prior to its launch to an indicator in the carrier aircraft.

The Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft are designated for delivering precise missile and bomb strikes on an enemy’s ground targets at operating and tactical depth as well as to strike an adversary’s air targets.