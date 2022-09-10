Russian army eliminates over 2,000 Ukrainian militants in battles at Balakleya, Izyum

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have eliminated more than 2,000 Ukrainian fighters near Balakleya and Izyum in the past three days, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

"Over the past three days, more than 2,000 Ukrainian and foreign militants, as well as over 100 pieces of armored hardware and artillery, have been eliminated," he said.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing Russian troops’ redeployment to the Kharkov direction. Footage features a military convoy consisting of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and D-20 towed gun-howitzers. Besides the Z and V symbols, a new symbol - a circle inscribed in a triangle - painted on military vehicles can be seen in the video.