Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad terrorist group’s leader killed by Russian forces in Syria

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Leader of the Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) Sirajuddin Mukhtarov was killed in Syria as a result of an airstrike delivered by the Russian aerospace forces, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"According to the latest reports, leader of the Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad illegal armed group Sirajuddin Mukhtarov (codename Abu Saloh), who was behind the organization of terror attacks on Syrian government forces and civil infrastructure facilities, was killed as a result of a strike delivered by the Russian aerospace forces at a militant camp in Idlib on September 8," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, more than 20 high-ranking Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) members were killed. According to Yegorov, they were in charge of "combat training of militants, and organization of financial and administrative activities of the organization.".