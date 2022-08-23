Two strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS fly patrol mission over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Two strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS of Russia’s Aerospace Force have flown a patrol mission over the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two strategic long-range bombers Tupolev-95MS have performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the international waters of the Sea of Japan," the news release says.

The flight lasted about 7 hours. Sukhoi-30SM fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force provided protection.

At certain stages of the route the Tupolev-95MS planes were escorted by South Korea’s F-16 fighters.

Russian long-range aviation crews regularly fly patrol missions over the international waters of the Arctic, Northern Atlantic, Pacific Ocean and Black and Baltic Seas. All flights by Russian Aerospace Force planes are carried out in strict accordance with international rules.