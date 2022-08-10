Military delegations of 72 states to take part in Army 2022 arms show — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Military delegations of 72 states have confirmed their participation in events of the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Pavel Popov said at a briefing for foreign military diplomats on Wednesday.

"As of today, 72 states have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum’s events. About 1,500 enterprises and organizations, including foreign companies, are planning to demonstrate their output," the defense official said.

"Aside from a broad range of thematic expositions, an intense scientific and business program that includes 289 events, our foreign partners will be offered a dynamic show of the capabilities of armaments, military and special hardware," Popov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry is also planning negotiations and business meetings with representatives of official foreign delegations, he added.

State contracts worth over 500 billion rubles (about $8.2 billion) are expected to be signed with industrial enterprises at the forum while Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport is set to ink international deals on the delivery of armaments and military hardware, Popov said.

The first International Anti-Fascist Congress will be held as part of the Army forum "with the aim of countering the falsification of history and the glorification of fascism," he said.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum will run on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. The forum will feature advanced technical solutions and breakthrough products by Russian defense enterprises. In particular, it will demonstrate innovations in the sphere of artificial intelligence, radio-electronic and information technologies.

Guests and participants of the Army 2022 forum will be able to discuss the prospects of expanding military-technical ties, defense cooperation of states and the issues of ensuring their national interests.