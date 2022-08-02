Army-2022 show to see conclusion of 36 state contracts 522 billion rubles worth — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The international military-technical forum Army-2022, due in the middle of August, will see the conclusion of 36 state contracts 522 billion rubles worth with Russia’s defense-industrial complex enterprises, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said.

"There are plans for signing and handing over 36 state contracts with Russia’s military-industrial complex enterprises more than 522 billion rubles worth. There will be 289 scientific and business events, which is almost twice as many as last year," Shoigu said during a conference call on Tuesday. "As of today, about 50 foreign defense ministries have expressed the wish to attend the forum."

"About 1,500 enterprises and organizations, including foreign ones, are planning to present their selections. Products of research into artificial intelligence and electronic and information technologies will be on display," Shoigu said. "For the first time, visitors will be able to see remotely controlled modules and weapons equipped with them".