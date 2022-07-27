World’s largest nuclear sub Dmitry Donskoy returns to home base — source

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine The Dmitry Donskoy, the largest in the world, has returned to the Northern Fleet’s base at Severodvinsk, a shipbuilding industry source told TASS on Wednesday.

"On July 26, the Dmitry Dontskoy nuclear submarine returned from the White Sea to the Belomorsk naval base in Severodvinsk. For about a month, the submarine was performing various combat training tasks," he said.

In his words, the submarine’s crew is engaged in all combat training events of Rusisa’s Northern Fleet. Besides, it is taking part in trials of various submarines currently being built by the Sevmash shipyard.

This report has not been officially confirmed to TASS by the time of the publication.

Earlier, several TASS sources rejected media reports that the submarine was about to be decommissioned. One of the sources said the decision on the Dmitry Donskoy’s future is expected no earlier than December 2022. In his opinion, the ship’s service period may be expanded for a few more years.