Russian armed forces eliminate over 900 Ukraine’s military facilities, says ministry

"By now Russian Armed forces have eliminated 975 facilities of Ukrainian military infrastructure, among them 23 command points and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 3 radar stations, 31 air defense systems S-300, Buk-M1 and Osa, 48 radar locators. Eight combat planes and 7 helicopters, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, two Tochka-U missile launchers have been shot down," he said.

Moreover, 223 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 28 jets (on land), 39 multiple-launch rocket systems, 86 field branch artillery weapons and mortar launchers, 143 special tactical vehicle units were eliminated, Konashenkov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.