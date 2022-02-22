Russian naval ships, submarines return home from Arctic drills

MURMANSK, February 22. /TASS/. Combat ships and submarines of the Russian Northern Fleet returned home after drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Surface ships and submarines of the Northern Fleet that participated in the drills in the Barents Sea with missile launches have arrived at their permanent bases," the press office said in a statement.

The missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov that successfully fired missiles against coastal and naval targets was one of the last warships to moor at the wharf. The Northern Fleet’s heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser flagship Pyotr Veliky, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk and the large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky that practiced artillery fire against naval and aerial targets as part of the warship’s combat training course also arrived at the naval base, the statement says.

"The crews of all the ships and submarines of the Northern Fleet have begun preparations for celebrating Fatherland Defender’s Day. On February 23, the Northern Fleet’s sailors will take part in ceremonial line-ups and special colors will be hoisted along with the state flag aboard combat ships and support vessels," the press office reported.

The Northern Fleet’s drills kicked off on February 15. Overall, the maneuvers in the Barents Sea involved up to 20 combat ships and support vessels and over 10 aircraft of the Fleet’s naval aviation. The Northern Fleet’s combined-arms naval group was made up of the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, other combat ships, nuclear-powered and diesel-electric submarines.