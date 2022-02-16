Train with military hardware crosses Crimean Bridge after drills, says defense ministry

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. A special train carrying tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery mounts has crossed the Crimean Bridge on the way back to permanent military bases after drills in Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A train carrying military equipment belonging to the units stationed in the Southern Military District has crossed the Crimean Bridge on its way to permanent bases after completing routing drills," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the Southern Military District’s troops that took part in tactical drills at training grounds on the Crimean Peninsula are now heading to their permanent bases by train. "Troops have loaded tracked armored vehicles (tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery mounts) onto flat cars at loading points," the statement added.

Once back at the permanent bases, the military equipment will be maintained and prepared for the next round of combat training, the Defense Ministry noted.

The Russian Armed Forces continue a series of large-scale military drills involving all military districts, fleets and airborne troops. The tactical drills took place at 15 combined-arms training grounds. The exercises involved reinforced companies of battalion tactical groups.