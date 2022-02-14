‘Its our business’: Lukashenko emphasizes imminent meeting with Putin

MINSK, February 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he planned to meet soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today, all this clamoring can be heard about ‘When will you withdraw these troops?’ (Russian troops from Belarus - TASS). Look, this is our business with Putin," the Belarusian leader stressed as he met with Ukrainian politician Alexander Moroz, quoted by BelTA news agency.

"We will meet in the near future and we will make the decision as to the timeframe and schedule for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It’s our business," Lukashenko stressed.