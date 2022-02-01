Some 20 Russian Pacific Fleet ships begin exercise in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk

MOSCOW, February1. /TASS/. Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet ships and supply vessels will practice air defense, joint maneuvering and practice firing during military exercise in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the Fleet press service announced Tuesday.

"About 20 Pacific fleet combat ships and supply vessels went out to sea to practice tasks within the planned naval exercise at training grounds in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk. The exercise will involve Gremyaschy, Sovershenny, Gromky and Aldar Tsydenjapov corvettes, the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship, and the Marshal Krylov command ship. In addition, some episodes will involve small missile and anti-submarine ships, minesweepers, and missile boats," the statement says.

The ships will also practice protection of sea communications and areas of Russia’s economic activity in Russia’s east.

"In accordance with the Armed Forces’ 2022 training plan, a series of naval exercises takes place in January and February, under the command of Russian Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov. The exercises aim to practice actions of the Navy and the Aerospace forces on protection of Russian national interests in the World Ocean and on countering threats to the Russian Federation from sea and oceanic directions," the press service said.

Overall, the exercises are expected to involve over 140 ships and supply vessels, over 60 aircraft, 1,000 military vehicles and about 10,000 servicemen.