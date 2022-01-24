Russia developing next-generation sea-launched weapons — defense firm

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Tactical Missile Corporation is developing new seaborne weapons, including a next-generation high-speed anti-ship missile with an extended strike range, Tactical Missile Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov told TASS on the occasion of the company’s 20th anniversary on Monday.

"Substantial attention is paid to developing new anti-submarine missiles - the latest APR-3ME version is already at the stage of its serial production. Moreover, the first batch of these missiles has already been delivered. It will be eventually replaced by a small-size air-launched anti-submarine torpedo that will feature an increased operational range," the chief executive said.

Work also continues to create new anti-ship weapons, he said.

"In particular, we are developing a next-generation high-speed anti-ship missile with an increased range and flight speed and also with the enhanced jam-resistant capability. Work is underway to upgrade the unique Paket-NK-E anti-torpedo/anti-submarine system. We are considering an option of mounting it on small-displacement warships," he said.

Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation was set up in March 2003 by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree of January 24, 2002. The corporation became the Russian defense industry’s first integrated structure that concentrated scientific and production resources for developing advanced missiles and tactical missile systems.