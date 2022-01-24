Two battalion sets of Iskander-M missile systems to arrive for Russian troops this year

YEKATERINBURG, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District will be reinforced with two battalions of Iskander-M tactical missile systems this year, Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Monday.

"The District’s missile troops and artillery will be reinforced with two battalion sets of the Iskander-M system," the commander said.

Overall, the Central Military District will receive over 1,300 items of armament and military hardware in 2022, which will make it possible to complete the rearmament of two surface-to-air missile regiments and seven units with advanced weapons, the commander said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.