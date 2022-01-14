Snap combat readiness checks kick off in Eastern Military District

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Snap combat readiness checks have kicked off in the Eastern Military District in preparation for the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise, Russia’s Defense Ministry told journalists on Friday.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing their planned winter training activities. As part of the preparation for the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise, snap combat readiness checks are being carried out in the Eastern Military District," the ministry noted.

Russia’s defense agency stressed that "in designated areas, the units of the Eastern Military District will have to work out a wide range of tasks regarding the organization of comprehensive support and perform control and test exercises on combat training subjects with tactical exercises and live firing practice at remote ranges."

The ministry specified that during the inspection, the military units of the Eastern Military District would be brought to a higher degree of combat readiness with access to assembly areas, and a number of formations and military units would march to unfamiliar ranges located at a significant distance from the points of permanent deployment to carry out combat training tasks.

"Particular attention will be paid to assessing the capacity of the state’s transport infrastructure to ensure that troops are transported in a timely manner. Holding these activities makes it possible to assess the readiness of the Eastern Military District to carry out tasks after the redeployment over long distances across Russia’s territory," the ministry concluded.