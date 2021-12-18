Russia sent two long-range bombers on patrol over Belarus - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-22MZ long-range bombers completed a patrol mission in the Belarusian air space and returned to their base in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Two Tu-22MZ long-range bombers of the Aerospace Forces completed a patrol mission in the Belarusian air space," the ministry said in a statement. "The long-range aircraft in the course of their flight practiced joint tasks with the air force and air defense force of the Belarusian armed forces."

The mission lasted four hours, the statement said.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry earlier reported that a joint patrol was carried out by Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-22MZ strategic bombers and a mixed tactical group of Russian and Belarusian Su-30SM multi-purpose fighter jets.