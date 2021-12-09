Russia successfully wrapping up Tsirkon hypersonic missile trials, says military chief

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The trials of the Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile system are successfully nearing their completion, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.

"The trials of the Tsirkon shipborne missile system are being successfully completed. These trials proved the possibility of launching this hypersonic missile both from a surface ship and a nuclear-powered submarine from the submerged position," Gerasimov said.

The Russian Navy ramped up its capabilities in the close-in and distant maritime areas "through the deliveries of advanced submarines and surface ships," he said.

"In August this year, six new ships were laid down for the Navy," the chief of the Russian General Staff said.