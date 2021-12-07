Russian, Belarusian military aircraft conduct new air patrol over republic’s borders

MINSK, December 7. /TASS/. Military aircraft of Belarus and Russia conducted another air patrol along the republic’s western border, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Work continues to implement the tasks of joint patrols of the airspace along the state border of the Republic of Belarus. The Belarusian and Russian aviators today again demonstrated their high skills and the ability to jointly accomplish assigned missions," the ministry said in a statement, without disclosing any details.

Minsk earlier informed that the republic’s radio-technical and radar reconnaissance systems registered a constant increase in the intensity of flights by NATO spy and combat planes along the state border of Belarus, including in Ukraine’s airspace. The flights by these aircraft had actually doubled lately and the number of US planes engaged in these operations had risen by 50%, the Belarusian Defense Ministry specified.