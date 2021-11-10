Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers fly over Belarus to check Union State air defenses

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers practiced interoperability with command posts of the Russian and Belarusian armed forces and checked the Union State’s air defenses, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

As the ministry specified, the two Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Force conducted a patrol in the Belarusian airspace.

"During the flight, the aircraft practiced interoperability with the ground command posts of the armed forces of Russia and the Republic of Belarus," the statement says.

"The Russian planes participated in a check of operations by the combat teams on air defense combat alert in the Union State’s integrated regional air defense system," the ministry said.

The air defense check was conducted under the direction of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense commander, it said.

"All the assigned tasks were accomplished in full," the Russian Defense Ministry stressed, noting that the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers had returned to their home airfield in Russia.