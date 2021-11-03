Kremlin spokesman promises to say if Putin receives CIA chief

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided no answer to the question if President Vladimir Putin would have some sort of contacts with the CIA's chief William Burns, who is in Moscow on a visit.

"The president is out of Moscow. He is in Sochi, where he is working at the moment," Peskov told the media on Wednesday. "If some contacts take place, not private ones, we will let you know."

On November 2, Burns met with the secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, and director of the foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergey Naryshkin. The US embassy earlier told TASS the CIA's director was in Moscow with a delegation of US officials on a two-day visit.

In reply to a TASS a question if Patrushev had reported to Putin the results of his meeting with Burns, Peskov answered in the affirmative.

"Those were important contacts with the chiefs of our special services. Naturally, the president does receive all necessary reports," Peskov said.