Russia’s Pacific Fleet to receive four nuclear subs in coming years, says rear admiral

VILYUCHINSK/ Kamchatka/, October 27. /TASS/. The submarine forces of Russia’s Pacific Fleet will be bolstered with four new ships, including two improved Borei-A-class and two Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarines, Chief of Staff of the Pacific Fleet's Submarine Force Command Rear Admiral Arkady Navarsky told the press Wednesday.

"Pursuant to our procurement plans, in the coming years, our command is going to be augmented with new nuclear-powered submarines that will help to considerably strengthen the naval component of Russia’s nuclear strategic force. We’re looking forward to receiving four submarines, including two Borei-class and two Yasen-class ships. They are almost complete, with some already undergoing performance trials," he said.

According to Rear Admiral Navarsky, the Pacific Fleet will receive upgraded Borei-A subs armed with R-30 Bulava SLBMs. The upgraded Borei-A submarines are an evolution of this submarine class, equipped with cutting-edge weaponry and surveillance systems.

The Pacific Fleet is also slated to obtain Novosibirsk and Krasnoyarsk, two of the Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarines currently under construction, he added.

The construction of the docking facilities for the four new subs is nearing completion, the rear admiral said. "We’ll be done by the end of the year. The quayage is already fully able to receive the new ships," he assured. According to Navarsky, the modern quay infrastructure can provide the docked submarines with all the necessary utilities, be it electricity, water, oxygen, or anything else.