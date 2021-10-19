Russia’s Bal coastal defense system to strike targets at over 500 km with new missile

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The firing range of Russia’s latest Bal coastal defense missile system has doubled after the trials of its new missile that is capable of striking ground targets in addition to warships, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The trials of the new missile of the Bal coastal defense missile system confirmed that its flight range exceeded 500 km and its new guidance system also allows it to strike targets on the ground," the source said.

The Bal’s new capabilities in terms of its firing range and the capability to strike ground targets make it comparable to the Bastion coastal defense missile system that uses the Oniks supersonic missile (both the system and the missile have been developed by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building), the source specified.

The Tactical Missiles Corporation that has developed and produces the Bal coastal defense missile system declined to comment to TASS on this information.

Bal coastal defense missile system

The Bal coastal defense missile system operates the Kh-35 and Kh-35U missiles with a firing range of 120 km and 260 km, respectively. A modernized Kh-35E missile with a range of up to 300 km can be guided through a drone.

The Russian Army employs the Bal missile system together with the Bastion coastal defense launcher that was used in combat operations in Syria to strike ground targets, according to reports.

The Bal coastal defense missile system can launch 32 missiles in a salvo and has another 32 missiles in its ammunition load. The weapon can disrupt a combat task by an enemy’s large surface action group or its amphibious assault force or convoy.