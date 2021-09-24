Russian radars track over 70 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 79 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 67 foreign spy planes and 12 drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week.

Fighter jets of Russia’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled nine times over the past week to prevent foreign aircraft from violating the Russian state borders. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations.

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper said.