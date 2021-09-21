Russian security chief warns of US, Atlantic allies becoming more erratic and belligerent

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev forecasts that Washington and its allies will start behaving far more aggressively and erratically on the world stage.

"It is getting increasingly difficult for the Americans and their allies to dictate their will to the globe. But this does not mean that they will give up on this imperial strategy," Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

He believes that on the contrary, these actions "will become more belligerent and unpredictable in order to divert the attention of their societies from [their] domestic troubles through reckless escapades abroad. "This is how all collapsing empires have behaved from Ancient Rome to Britain," Patrushev pointed out.

Focusing on a statement by US President Joe Biden about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", he pointed out that "practically every American president has been making such statements over the past century." "Maybe you’ve heard the expression ‘the war to end all wars’? Well, this statement was made by Woodrow Wilson, who used it to convince his fellow countrymen to support his decision for the US to enter WWI. And after that, the Americans unleashed more wars than any other country," the Russian security chief emphasized.

In his view, "a new, bombastic revelation from the White House is just words uttered mostly out of despair". "In general, the US and Western governments are aware that their chances of influencing the global situation and maintaining their hegemony are diminishing each year. The West’s internal problems are snowballing and are already close to critical mass," Patrushev noted.

"This was especially evident in the US last year, with the storming of the Capitol and internally-inspired racial protests escalated into genuine street fighting," the top official stressed.