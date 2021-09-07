Drones with magnetometers to assist in military search operation this fall — developer

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Drones equipped with magnetometers will assist in a search operation that will take place between September and October 2021, Radar mms NPO CEO Ivan Antsev said in an interview for TASS.

"There are search groups that contact us for carrying out such operations via drones. In September-October we will take part in an interesting search operation. I will not disclose any details just yet," he said.

He explained that magnetometers made it possible to find anything that involves a magnetic anomaly, be it a sunken ship or an artillery shell.

"Magnetometers were developed in Russia and abroad for searching for submarines. This technology has been streamlined," the CEO said.

He noted that the upcoming operation will be the second experience of implementing this technology on an unmanned aircraft during search operations.

"We are interested in this kind of task: effectively, we implement a new search method for searching for historic values. And in archaeology as well. A magnetometer makes it possible to search for various objects: raw materials, lost vehicles, architectural objects hidden under the soil. All this makes it possible to save archaeologists time and money, especially during long expeditions," he said.