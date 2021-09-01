CIS states to hold integrated air defense system drills in Kazakhstan next year

ASTRAKHAN, September 1. /TASS/. The CIS member states will hold the Regional Security-2022 joint drills of their integrated air defense system in April next year in Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the CIS Defense Ministers’ Council Colonel-General Yuri Grekhov said on Wednesday.

"The Regional Security-2022 joint computer-simulated command and staff exercise of the CIS member states’ integrated air defenses is set to take place on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan in April 2022… Eventually, such drills are expected to take place once every two years," the general said.

The drills will simulate combat operations in the CIS Central Asian collective security region and demonstrate the operation of the Russia-Kazakhstan joint regional air defense system, he added.

The joint maneuvers will focus on improving the air defenses of the two countries, raise the efficiency of the engagement of troops (forces) of the regional air defense system in the Central Asian collective security region, practice troop interoperability, and study any problems surrounding employing joint forces, Grekhov specified.

The CIS integrated air defense system of forces and capabilities currently comprises 19 aviation units, 38 anti-aircraft missile formations, 15 radio-technical units, nine air defense brigades, and three electronic warfare units. The national commands exercise command and control of these forces and capabilities while the chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee coordinates joint activities.