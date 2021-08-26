Over 70 weapon systems to be on display at Army-2021 forum in Volga area

SAMARA, August 26. /TASS/. Over 70 weapon systems, including the cutting-edge S-400 medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile launcher will be on display at the Roschchinsky proving ground in the Samara Region, 2nd Combined-Arms Army Deputy Commander for Military-Political Work Colonel Pavel Oleksyuk told reporters at the forum’s opening on Thursday.

"Traditionally, we maintain our participation in the military-technical forum held in the country under the direction of the supreme commander-in-chief… Over 70 items of military and special hardware of the Defense Ministry, law-enforcement and security agencies and more than 150 small arms are on display here," the colonel said.

The Army-2021 arms show at the Roschchinsky training ground in the Samara Region will demonstrate the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, the Iskander-M theatre ballistic missile system, the Msta-S heavy self-propelled howitzer, the T-72B3 main battle tank and the latest Linza armored medical evacuation vehicle.

Other weapons that will be demonstrated at the Army-2021 arms show include the BTR-82AM armored personnel carrier, BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles, MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns and other armaments.

Cultural, educational and sports events will be offered to the forum’s visitors along with a dynamic show of the firepower capabilities of armaments and military hardware and the demonstration of a training battle by a motorized infantry company in an offensive. A tactical episode for eliminating an outlawed armed gang will involve BTR-82A armored personnel carriers negotiating water obstacles.

The Army-2021 arms show at the Roshchinsky training ground in the Samara region will run for three days, finishing on August 28.