Russian defense ministry planes land near Moscow after evacuating people from Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian defense ministry’s Il-62 and Il-76 planes with people evacuated from Afghanistan have landed at Chkalovsky airport near Moscow.

There were around 100 people, mostly Russian nationals of the Afghan origin, onboard the Il-76 plane.

One of those evacuated told journalists he had spent five months in Afghanistan. He said he had come to that country to visit his relatives but got stuck "because of the political situation."

"It is cold here. And I also have a feeling of security," he shared his impressions after the arrival in Moscow.

The Russian defense ministry is evacuating people from Afghanistan at the instruction of President Vladimir Putin. It is planned to evacuate more than 500 people, citizens of Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Ukraine, by four military transport aircraft.