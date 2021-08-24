State trials of Russia’s Chukavin sniper rifle to be completed by end of year

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 24. /TASS/. The state trials of Russia’s advanced Chukavin sniper rifle (SVCh), which is being developed by the Kalashnikov Group (part of the Rostec state corporation) to replace the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), are expected to be completed before the end of the year, a Kalashnikov spokesperson told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum.

"The Chukavin sniper rifle is being developed for the Russian Defense Ministry under the Zhnets development program. There will be only one army variant of the weapon. We expect state trials to be completed before the end of the year," the spokesperson said.

The Chukavin sniper rifle, expected to replace the Dragunov rifle, can fire the 7.62·54mmR and 7.62·51mm cartridges.

The Army-2021 forum is taking place in Kubinka outside Moscow on August 22-28.