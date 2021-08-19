Russia to feature latest guided missile frigate at defense show in Turkey

SEVASTOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen will participate in the defense show of the latest military hardware in Turkey, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen accomplishing tasks as part of the Navy’s standing Mediterranean taskforce has made a transit to Istanbul to take part in the IDEF 2021 defense industry show of armaments and military hardware, in which some Russian companies are participating to demonstrate aircraft and specialized automotive and tracked hardware, air defense systems, artillery guns and advanced small arms," the press office said in a statement.

At the IDEF 2021 defense show, the crew of the frigate Admiral Essen will demonstrate an advanced warship of Russian shipbuilding and new weapon systems that it carries, the statement says.

After the defense show is over, the frigate’s crew will continue fulfilling assigned tasks in the Mediterranean Sea, the press office said.

Russian Navy’s latest frigate Admiral Essen

The frigates like the Admiral Essen represent a new series of Project 11356R/M naval ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

The frigates of this Project are armed with eight launchers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km.

The warships of this Project are also armed with Shtil-1, Palash and AK-630M air defense missile and artillery systems, A-190 100mm versatile artillery guns, torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers. The frigates also have a take-off and landing strip and a hangar for an anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Ka-27 or Ka-31).

The IDEF’21 international defense industry show opened at the Tuyap Exhibition Center in Istanbul on August 17 and will work until August 20. The defense show will feature a broad range of products made by 1,236 defense contractors from 53 countries. Over 150 delegations from 79 countries are participating in the IDEF’21 defense show, its organizers said.