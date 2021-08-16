Latest diesel-electric sub built for Russian Pacific Fleet enters state trials

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the state trials of the Project 636.3 third diesel-electric submarine built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the Shipyard’s press office announced on Monday.

"The Admiralty Shipyard has launched the state trials of the Project 636 large diesel-electric submarine Magadan. The third submarine of the series built for the Pacific Fleet entered state trials on August 16. During the week, the Shipyard’s specialists will check the operation of all the shipborne systems, mechanisms and equipment, including sonars and navigation complexes," the press office said in a statement.

The submarine will also carry out deep diving to assess the vessel’s control at various operational depths. After completing the state program of trials, the submarine Magadan will return to the Shipyard for its inspection and finishing, the statement says.

The Admiralty Shipyard is building a series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Russian Pacific Fleet. The Project 636.3 lead submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was delivered to the Russian Navy in December 2019. The second submarine Volkhov was floated out in December 2019 and is now undergoing shipbuilders’ sea trials. The third submarine of this series, the Magadan, was laid down on November 1, 2019 and is set to be delivered to the Navy in November 2021.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters. Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Shipbuilders to deliver submarine Magadan to Russian Navy by Nov 10

The Project 636.3 third diesel-electric submarine Magadan built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet will be handed over to the Russian Navy by November 10, the Admiralty Shipyard’s press office said.

"The Magadan, the third submarine of the series for the Pacific Fleet was floated out on March 26 this year and is highly ready (91%). The vessel was laid down on November 1, 2019 and will be delivered to the Russian Navy by November 10," the statement says.

The Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia earlier built series of Project 636 and Project 636M submarines for the Chinese Navy, a series of six Project 636.3 submarines for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, six Project 636.1 submarines for the Vietnamese Navy and four Project 636.1 submarines for the Algerian Navy. The Russian submarines carry Kalibr-PL cruise missiles while the underwater cruisers built for foreign customers carry Club-S missile systems.