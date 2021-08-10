Russian, Israeli security chiefs discuss prospects for closer cooperation

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Closer cooperation between the Russian and Israeli security services was the focus of a meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Eyal Hulata, who is taking the office of chairman of Israel’s National Security Council, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by outgoing chairman of the Israeli National Security Council Mair Ben-Shabbat.

"The sides reiterated plans for further expansion of Russian-Israeli cooperation, and discussed in detail issues of cooperation between the security councils and special services, with a focus on combating international terrorism," the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and on the settlement of a number of regional conflicts," it said.

Ben-Shabbat thanked the Russian side for fruitful cooperation on the most pressing problems on the international and regional agenda. "Nikolai Patrushev congratulated Eyal Hulata on the appointment to the position of the Israeli National Security Council chief and expressed the hope for continuity in Russian-Israeli contacts in the area of security," the press service said.

Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s Prime Minister in June. Ben-Shabbat informed the prime minister on July 1 that he was resigning by the end of the summer. On July 19, Hulata was appointed the government’s national security adviser and chairman of the Israeli National Security Council. He will take office on August 15.