Russia developing Tsirkon hypersonic missile according to schedule

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. The development of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile on schedule, CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation Boris Obnosov told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show on Wednesday.

"The development of the Tsirkon is proceeding according to schedule," the chief executive said.

The Tsirkon missile is a breakthrough weapon, he said. "This is a very complex weapon. I personally attended several trials. An awesome effect," Obnosov said.

Russia should not stop developing hypersonic weapons, the chief executive said. "Our rivals can catch up with us in the field of hypersonic armaments if we halt," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Tsirkon hypersonic missiles capable of flying at Mach 9 (nine times the speed of sound) and striking targets at over 1,000 km would go on combat alert soon.

Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems.