Five countries show interest in Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber — agency chief

ZHUKOVSKY/ Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Five countries have shown interest in Russia’s Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show on Wednesday.

"We are carrying out marketing works, about five countries have shown interest. There are no contracts yet," Shugayev said.

According to him, there has been a significant interest in the aircraft among potential foreign customers. "There are no official bids so far, but there is a big interest," he stated.

The MAKS 2021 international air show is running from July 20 to 25 in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow. This is one of the world’s top three air shows.