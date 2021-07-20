Kremlin official readdresses question about classified defense-related data to FSB

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he knows nothing about any lists of defense-related data that cannot be shared with other countries and referred the question to the Federal Security Service (FSB).

"I’d rather refrain from any comments. I don’t have such information and have not seen the list for myself. You’d better ask the FSB to comment," he told journalists.

According to earlier reports, a draft resolution of the Federal Security Service’s director contains a list of defense-related data that cannot be shared with foreign states. The list has 61 provisions and includes data about the current state of and prospects for the development of the military-political, strategic and current situation, information about places of deployment and strength of army units, financing of the army, as well as crime in the army and its morale. A number of provisions are dedicated to the protection of information about Russia’s space program.