Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter to be in high demand — aircraft maker

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Customers are likely to place hundreds of orders for Russia’s latest Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We hope that this aircraft will be chosen as the platform and the basic plane for coping with a broad range of tasks, and orders for these fighters will run into the hundreds," the chief executive said.

This year, work will begin to develop several modifications of the aircraft, he said.

"This year, we will already deliver four [Su-57] aircraft. Eventually, our goal is to reach the delivery level of 12 aircraft a year in a collaboration scheme," Slyusar explained.

The UAC has signed a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry on the delivery of 76 Su-57 fighters to the Russian troops, the chief executive recalled.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multi-role fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground, and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed, and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.