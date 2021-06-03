Shipbuilders to build a series of small sea tankers for Russian Navy

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. A series of Project 03182 small sea tankers will be built for the Russian Navy in the immediate future, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"In the short term, three more small sea tankers of this project will be built for the Russian Navy’s auxiliary fleet. Two of them will be built at the Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard," the ministry specified.

The serial production of the vessels of this project was discussed at a working meeting in the Admiralty chaired by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

On May 29, the Project 03182 small sea tanker Vice Admiral Paromov built at the Volga Shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod was accepted for service in the Russian Navy.

Small sea tankers of this project are multipurpose vessels capable of transporting liquid and dry cargoes. They are designed to effectively cope with the tasks of suppling ships and vessels and also carrying out rescue operations at sea.