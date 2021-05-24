Russian, Kazakh warships wrap up joint naval drills in Caspian Sea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 24. /TASS/. A joint group of warships from Russia and Kazakhstan successfully coped with the assigned missions during naval drills that ran at practice ranges in the Caspian Sea on May 18-24, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Monday.

"The naval groups of the Caspian Flotilla jointly with the Navy of Kazakhstan held drills to practice operations in a single deployment order. The warships’ crews also practiced a set of measures to repel strikes by a notional enemy’s air attack weapons and conducted joint artillery firings against sea and air targets in a simulated naval battle. Frogmen units of both states were involved to carry out mine countermeasures and anti-saboteur operations," the press office said in a statement.