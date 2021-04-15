Russian Mi-35M helicopters highly estimated by Brazilian air force — Russian service

"The command and pilots of the Brazilian Air Forces highly estimate Mi-35M’s combat characteristics, reliability and easy maintenance in the extremely difficult conditions of the Amazon tropics," she said.

According to Reshetnikova, cooperation between Russia and Brazil in the area of combat rotorcraft may be continued. "Russia is interested in expanding cooperation with the Brazilian partners," she added.

A center for capital repairs of Mi-35M helicopters operates in Brazil on the basis on IAS facilities. Local personnel have been trained. "The key task of today is to ensure the center’s work at its full capacity. Russian Helicopters (incorporated into Rostec) is responsible for the organization of cooperation on these matters. The company is doing its best to ensure uninterrupted servicing of Russian rotorcraft," she noted.

Brazil’s Air Forces have 12 Mi-35M helicopters (local reporting name AH-2 Sabre).