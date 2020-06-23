Russia delivers four Mi-35M helicopters to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, June 23. /TASS/. Four new Russian-made multifunctional attack helicopters Mi-35M have arrived at an airbase in western Kazakhstan as part of the country’s rearmament program, the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service reported Tuesday

"The Mi-35M contains high-performance flight characteristics, and can be used effectively under various weather conditions. In addition to its primary combat designation, the Mi-35M helicopter may be used to transport personnel and cargo, and it can evacuate the sick and wounded accompanied by a paramedic," the statement said.

According to the agency, the flight and the technical crew were retrained both theoretically and practically for this type of helicopter.