Russian tech firm develops world’s first ‘diving’ patrol ship

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The Rubin Central Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has developed the first Russian patrol ship with a diving capability for foreign customers, the Rubin press office told TASS on Monday.

"Rubin presents the first modification of a submergible patrol vessel that combines the advantages of a submarine and a surface patrol ship," the press office said.

The project has been dubbed ‘Strazh (‘Guard’) and will be promoted on the world market under the name of BOSS (Border and Offshore Submersible Sentry), Rubin said.

"The cost of patrol ships is relatively low on the world market, which makes them acceptable for countries with small budgets. Their operation is recouped through the prevention of poaching and other economic offences. The ships of this type are multifunctional and can be used for protection and as rescue or research vessels," the press office specified.

In choosing the equipment for the new patrol ship, Rubin maximally focused on the existing types that were serial-produced and proved to be commercially effective, including the systems for surface ships and aircraft, the statement says.

The ship’s submerged position immediately offers two advantages: the possibility to conduct surveillance stealthily and get away from bad weather while continuing patrol missions, the press office said.

"A submergible ship can be used as a classical submarine for reconnaissance and other tasks. A diving patrol ship will have broader possibilities than a surface vessel to survey the shelf. It will also serve as an inexpensive training tool to train crews and prepare infrastructure for purchasing classical submarines in the future," it added.

The Rubin Central Design Bureau is among the world’s leaders in creating nuclear-powered and conventional submarines and Russia’s largest design bureau of marine hardware.