Russian military suspends vehicle escort on Syrian motorway due to escalated tensions

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian military police have suspended civilian vehicle escort on the M4 motorway in Syria due to an escalation of tensions in the area of Ayn Issa, Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said during Monday’s briefing.

"Due to an escalation of tensions, the escort of civilian vehicles by the Russian military police on a section of the M4 motorway from Tell Tamer to Ayn Issa has been suspended. It will be resumed as the situation is regulated," Sytnik said.

According to the Russian military official, units of the Russian military police are fulfilling objectives on observation posts in the province of Raqqa along with Syrian military officers.

On Sunday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria informed that military police units had been sent to Syria’s Ayn Issa to stabilize the situation. According to Sytnik, earlier, during the talks with the Turkish side, agreements were reached to place joint Russian-Syrian observation posts due to the unstable situation in the area.